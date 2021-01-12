Cypress Capital Group Purchases 742 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.11. The company had a trading volume of 114,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CL shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.58.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.