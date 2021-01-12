Cypress Capital Group Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,097 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 36,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 10,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,112,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

