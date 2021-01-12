Cypress Capital Group Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $54,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $40,784,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 667,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,847,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

