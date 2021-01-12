Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $20.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

DAN stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. Dana has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dana by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dana by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

