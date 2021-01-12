Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $219.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $244.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.