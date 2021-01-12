Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.70 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $413,926.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00111664 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00260888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064799 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00062035 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,707,811 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

Dawn Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

