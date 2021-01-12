DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 715.1% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of DBS Group stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $80.84. 61,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

