Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Update

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 2,029.6% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Deep Yellow stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. Deep Yellow has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
