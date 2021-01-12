Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 14th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DAL stock opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

