Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,148. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $87.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

