Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DMRC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DMRC opened at $47.32 on Friday. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director James T. Richardson sold 1,806 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $97,198.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,939.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,325 shares of company stock worth $9,152,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 240,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 45,860 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

