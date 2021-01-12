Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.78. 27,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 28,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAD) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.41% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.