Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.42

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.20, with a volume of 14960 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth $64,000. 37.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.