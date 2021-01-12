Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE DIV traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,733. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.98. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of C$300.96 million and a P/E ratio of -51.15.

Get Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) alerts:

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,651.20.

About Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.