Dock Trading Up 23% Over Last Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Dock token can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and $8.39 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00044850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.78 or 0.00373660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.80 or 0.04408039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,000,889 tokens. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

