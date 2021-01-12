Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Trading 2.2% Higher

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.54. 282,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 232,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69.
Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.
Document Security Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)
Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.
