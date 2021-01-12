Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

