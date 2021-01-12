Dragon Coins Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,158.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 33.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $7,158.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00367085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,515.95 or 0.04352446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

DRG is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars.

