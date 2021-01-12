DubaiCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $924.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 12th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $487,032.30 and $924.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017502 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007949 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

