Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

DCT stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.55.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,149,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,641,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.