Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.65. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Ducommun stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,694. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $55,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 406,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ducommun by 522.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.