Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE DUC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.13.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust
