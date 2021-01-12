Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (DUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE DUC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

