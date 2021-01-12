Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.75. The stock had a trading volume of 158,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

