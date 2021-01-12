EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Hits $794,215.50

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $794,215.50 and approximately $95,505.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00039536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,469.67 or 0.04169632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.37 or 0.00338663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.