Eden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,068.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $577,130.22 and approximately $22,068.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.59 or 0.04205788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00344810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

