Edgeware (EDG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $862,437.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a market cap of $55.23 million and approximately $862,437.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00041215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.98 or 0.00376456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.76 or 0.04457242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,929,213,983 coins and its circulating supply is 5,392,244,408 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

