Edmp Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edmp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.6% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 88.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $666,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 45.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,726,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

