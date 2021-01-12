Edmp Inc. Sells 259 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $244.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

