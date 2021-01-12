ELYSIA (EL) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and $257,496.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00112331 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00065183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062525 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars.

