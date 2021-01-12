Empire Company Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,593. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.88 and a twelve month high of C$40.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$35.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMP.A. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$42.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

