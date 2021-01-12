Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

EMP.A stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. Empire has a 1 year low of C$23.88 and a 1 year high of C$40.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.79.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. TD Securities downgraded Empire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.43.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

