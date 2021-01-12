Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has C$39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$45.00.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Empire from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.43.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32. Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.88 and a 1-year high of C$40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

