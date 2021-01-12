Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Endo’s Branded Pharmaceuticals business maintains the momentum. Moreover, the Sterile Injectables segment performed better than estimates, driven by both favorable customer purchasing patterns and a higher underlying utilization of certain critical-care products. The FDA approval of Qwo for the treatment of cellulite in the buttocks is a significant boost to the company, which will help generate a new revenue stream. Meanwhile, the recent BioSpecifics acquisition is a positive as this will enable the company to reap benefits through additional investments in the growth trajectory of Xiaflex and Qwo. Concurrently, Endo initiated several strategic actions to optimize its operations. However, the generics business persists to be weak due to competitive and pricing pressure. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 96,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,870. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endo International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Endo International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

