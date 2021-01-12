Enecuum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $301,585.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $301,585.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00042000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.22 or 0.04166985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00334123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 192,117,293 coins and its circulating supply is 150,117,293 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enecuum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

