Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.25

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 13939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Envista alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.