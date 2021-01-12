Envista (NYSE:NVST) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.25

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.25 and last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 13939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.77 and a beta of 1.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Envista Company Profile (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
