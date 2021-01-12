Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Holdings Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,599 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100,957 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 73.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enviva Partners by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 36.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 123,684 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVA stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -244.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $225.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.40 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

