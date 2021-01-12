Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

WTRG stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.34. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.33.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

