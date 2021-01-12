Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.10 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00041135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00376174 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,474.41 or 0.04394077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

