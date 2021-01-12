Etsy, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.77.

Etsy stock opened at $183.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.50.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $336,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $165,625,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 526,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

