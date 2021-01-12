Evercore ISI Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Micron Technology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

