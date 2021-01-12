Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of ES opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.69 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

