Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) received a €29.00 ($34.12) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVK. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.00 ($31.76).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

Shares of EVK opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is €26.28 and its 200-day moving average is €24.08.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.