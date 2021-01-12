Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$32.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 894. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $32.16.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

