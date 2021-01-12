Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.65. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $152.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.