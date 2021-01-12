ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0828 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $484,231.47 and approximately $2,479.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007160 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

