Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.64. Exela Technologies shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 191,101 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 636,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

