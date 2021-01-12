Expedia Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the online travel company will post earnings of $4.01 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $142.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

