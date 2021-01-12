EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 348,800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 11,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,160. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 million. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,026.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 111,574 shares during the last quarter. 42.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

