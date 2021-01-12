Financial Contrast: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) and FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and FFD Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and FFD Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.85 $13.35 million $0.51 13.08 FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.72 $6.32 million N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and FFD Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 11.68% 4.67% 0.48% FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFD Financial has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a network of 22 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, teller, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Berlin, Mt. Hope, and Sugarcreek, Ohio. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.