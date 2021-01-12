FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $21.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information security company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays cut FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Shares of FEYE opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.16. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,364.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FireEye by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

